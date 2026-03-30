UAE ‘revokes residency permits for Iranians’
The United Arab Emirates has reportedly canceled residency permits for citizens of Iran, according to Tehran Times, AzerNEWS reports.
The report claims that authorities in Abu Dhabi have also revoked “golden visas” previously granted to Iranian investors, alleging that the move affects significant Iranian-held assets in the country.
The publication further stated that the decision could involve assets valued at approximately $530 billion, though no independent confirmation has been provided.
]As of now, the UAE authorities have not officially confirmed the reported measures, and the details surrounding the alleged cancellations remain unclear.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!