UAE ‘revokes residency permits for Iranians’

30 March 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly canceled residency permits for citizens of Iran, according to Tehran Times, AzerNEWS reports.

The report claims that authorities in Abu Dhabi have also revoked “golden visas” previously granted to Iranian investors, alleging that the move affects significant Iranian-held assets in the country.

The publication further stated that the decision could involve assets valued at approximately $530 billion, though no independent confirmation has been provided.

]As of now, the UAE authorities have not officially confirmed the reported measures, and the details surrounding the alleged cancellations remain unclear.