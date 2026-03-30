AFFA referee Tural Gurbanov appointed to UEFA U17 clash

30 March 2026 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Tural Gurbanov has been appointed as the main referee for an international match for the first time in his career, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, Gurbanov will officiate the Netherlands vs. Belarus match in the second round of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.

He will be assisted by fellow Azerbaijani referee Asiman Azizli and North Macedonian official Aleksandar Gjurovski. The fourth official for the match will be Vlatko Ilioski.

The Group B7 fixture is scheduled to take place on March 31 at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya.

It should be noted that Gurbanov previously served as the fourth official in the Kosovo vs. Netherlands match (0–1) held on March 25.