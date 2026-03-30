Fertilizer trade in Azerbaijan shifts as imports jump, exports fall
In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers worth $19.6 million, marking a sharp 79.3% increase compared to the same period last year. As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the State Customs Committee, the country’s fertilizer exports totaled...
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