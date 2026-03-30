Baku Initiative Group backs UN resolution recognizing slave trade as crime against humanity

30 March 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has expressed full support for the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as “the most serious crime against humanity”, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the organization described the resolution as a significant step toward addressing centuries of colonial injustice faced by peoples of African descent.

BIG emphasized that the transatlantic slave trade, as one of the most brutal manifestations of colonialism, led to the forced enslavement of millions and deprived affected populations of economic, cultural, and social development.

“The consequences of that heavy legacy continue to this day,” the statement said.

The group also highlighted the importance of reparations, stressing that justice should go beyond financial compensation and include:

— official apologies

— the return of looted cultural heritage

— the creation of educational and endowment funds

— mechanisms to prevent similar crimes in the future

The organization noted its active role in raising these issues at international platforms, including participation in sessions at United Nations headquarters such as the Working Group and Permanent Forum on the Rights of Peoples of African Descent in 2024 and 2025.

BIG also stated that its inclusion in a report by the UN Secretary-General reflects its growing recognition as a reliable international partner advocating for the rights of peoples affected by colonialism.

The group called on UN member states to take practical steps to implement the resolution, deepen discussions on reparations, and commit to advancing historical justice.