Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson calls for international recognition of 1918 genocide

30 March 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Sabina Aliyeva, the Human Rights Commissioner of Azerbaijan, has called for greater international recognition of the mass killings of Azerbaijanis in 1918, describing them as acts of genocide, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement marking the March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Aliyeva said that Azerbaijanis had been subjected to systematic ethnic cleansing and mass violence throughout various periods of history, particularly in the early 20th century.

According to the statement, the events of March–April 1918 represent one of the most tragic and violent episodes, during which thousands of civilians were killed based on their national and religious identity.

“These events have left an indelible mark on the historical memory of our people,” the statement noted, adding that mass killings took place across multiple regions, including Baku, Shamakhi, Karabakh, Zangezur, Iravan, Nakhchivan, and Guba.

Aliyeva cited historical records indicating that entire settlements were destroyed during the violence. In Shamakhi district alone, 110 villages were reportedly burned, while more than 150 were destroyed in Karabakh, 115 in Zangezur, 98 in the Kars region, and 167 in Guba.

The discovery of a mass grave in Quba, containing numerous human remains, was highlighted as further evidence of the scale and brutality of the killings.

The statement emphasized that archival materials, eyewitness testimonies, and other legal documents confirm that the violence was not random but part of a deliberate and systematic policy of ethnic cleansing. Legal assessments, it added, classify these acts as genocide under international law.

Aliyeva also expressed concern that the international community has yet to adopt what she described as a fair and principled position regarding these events.

She noted that a decree issued in 1998 by Heydar Aliyev officially designated March 31 as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis and initiated efforts to provide political and legal recognition of the events, as well as to promote historical awareness globally.

The Ombudsperson stressed that international recognition of these crimes is essential not only for restoring justice but also for preventing similar atrocities in the future.

She called on international organizations and United Nations member states to take a principled stance and recognize the 1918 events as genocide.