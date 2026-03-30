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Monday, March 30, 2026

Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical imports decline slightly in early 2026

30 March 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical imports decline slightly in early 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan imported pharmaceutical products worth $88 million in January–February 2026, reflecting a slight decrease of 2.9% compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country also exported pharmaceutical goods valued at $0.6 million during the reporting period, marking a...

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