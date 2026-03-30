Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical imports decline slightly in early 2026

30 March 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan imported pharmaceutical products worth $88 million in January–February 2026, reflecting a slight decrease of 2.9% compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country also exported pharmaceutical goods valued at $0.6 million during the reporting period, marking a...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!