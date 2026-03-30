Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical imports decline slightly in early 2026
Azerbaijan imported pharmaceutical products worth $88 million in January–February 2026, reflecting a slight decrease of 2.9% compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country also exported pharmaceutical goods valued at $0.6 million during the reporting period, marking a...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!