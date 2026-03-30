Where does Azerbaijan stand in world education rankings?
Azerbaijan has been ranked 67th out of 89 countries in the latest global education ranking, reflecting a slight decline compared to the previous assessment, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the survey, which covered around 17,000 respondents across Europe and North America, Azerbaijan dropped one position from 66th place in 2023.
The top positions in the ranking are held by leading developed countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and France, followed by Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Sweden, and Denmark.
At the lower end of the ranking are mostly developing nations such as Honduras, Guatemala, Zimbabwe, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Panama, and Kazakhstan.
Within the post-Soviet space, Azerbaijan’s position can be described as average. It trails behind Russia (24th), Ukraine (53rd), and Belarus (63rd), but remains ahead of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Among Turkic states, Türkiye leads the group at 31st place, while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are positioned near the bottom. Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are not included in the ranking.
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