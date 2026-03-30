Azerbaijan bids farewell to People’s Artist Rasim Balayev [PHOTOS]

30 March 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

A farewell ceremony is being held for Rasim Balayev at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, honoring one of the country’s most celebrated actors, AzerNEWS reports.

Rasim Balayev, a People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, was widely known for his unforgettable roles that left a lasting impression on audiences. He also served as Chairman of the Board of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan and was a laureate of the State Prize, as well as a recipient of the “Shohrat,” “Sharaf,” and “Istiglal” orders.

State and government officials are attending the ceremony, including tributes sent by Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva, whose wreaths have been laid at the venue.

The late artist’s coffin has been placed on a pedestal on the theatre’s stage, which has been solemnly arranged for mourning.

Here is a more fluid, narrative refinement of the text, removing the structured lists to create a cohesive biographical essay.

Life and Legacy of Rasim Balayev

Born on August 8, 1948, in the Agsu region, Rasim Balayev has ascended to become a foundational pillar of Azerbaijani cinema. His professional journey began at the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts, where he studied from 1965 to 1969. Before becoming a household name on the silver screen, he honed his craft at the institute's Educational Theater until 1972, a period that laid the groundwork for his future mastery of the performing arts.

Balayev’s formal association with the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio began in 1972, marking the start of an era where his name became synonymous with national pride. His influence, however, extends far beyond his individual performances. Since 1990, he has served as the First Secretary of the Board of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, eventually being elected as the Union's Chairman in 2022. This leadership role reflects his deep commitment to the administrative and creative health of the nation's film industry.

From his very first appearance at "Azerbaijanfilm," Balayev distinguished himself through a unique performance style and a sophisticated stage culture that immediately resonated with audiences. He possessed an innate ability to penetrate the spiritual depth of his characters, creating a "golden fund" of films that now serve as a chronicle of the nation’s cinematic history. These roles were not merely performances; they were profound explorations of the human soul, selected for their uniqueness and consistently kept in the cultural spotlight.

The artist’s true mastery lies in his ability to breathe life into the landscape of different eras. By portraying both contemporary figures and legendary heroes from Azerbaijan's historical past, he has played a vital role in promoting national and spiritual wealth. His portrayals of Babek and Nasimi are considered peak achievements in Azerbaijani cinematography, serving as powerful tools for educating younger generations in the spirit of loyalty and patriotism.

Beyond the borders of Azerbaijan, Balayev’s artistic skill earned him international acclaim through memorable roles in foreign productions. Throughout his career, he has remained a dedicated public figure, approaching social issues with a deep sense of citizenship. He has spared no effort in his lifelong mission to preserve and perpetuate the national values that define the Azerbaijani identity.