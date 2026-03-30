NASA to modernize its space communications network

30 March 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

NASA has announced its plan to issue a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) under the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP-3), Appendix E. This upcoming initiative, called Project NEXUS, aims to establish a Ka-band backward-compatible relay capability, designed to strengthen critical communication infrastructure for ongoing and future space missions, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The primary motivation for Project NEXUS stems from the gradual aging of NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRS). As this essential communication network approaches the end of its operational life, the agency has identified a growing risk to the continuity of data relay services, particularly projected between 2029 and 2031.

Project NEXUS is expected to not only ensure uninterrupted communications with satellites, crewed missions, and deep-space probes but also provide enhanced bandwidth and reliability for high-data missions, including lunar exploration and Mars-bound spacecraft. Analysts suggest that the new Ka-band relay system could serve as a foundation for future interplanetary internet infrastructure, enabling near-real-time data transfer across vast distances of space.

By addressing these communication challenges now, NASA aims to mitigate the risk of mission delays or data loss and to lay the groundwork for a next-generation space communication network capable of supporting humanity’s expanding presence beyond Earth.