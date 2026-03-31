Trump to allies: Go to Hormuz, take your own oil

31 March 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the countries that are having issues with jet fuel supply because of the Strait of Hormuz, should go there and "TAKE IT", AzerNEWS reports.

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, telling the allies to learn "how to fight for yourself," as Washington won't be there to help them anymore as they were not there to help the US before.

The US president also stated that the "hard part" is already done, since Iran has been "essentially decimated."

As tensions continue to escalate in the Gulf, Arab nations appear increasingly divided over how the conflict with Iran should proceed, with some backing continued military pressure while others push for a diplomatic resolution.

According to the report, Donald Trump has received encouragement from key Gulf powers, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to maintain the current course of military operations against Iran. These countries argue that Tehran has not yet been sufficiently weakened and that halting the war prematurely could undermine long-term strategic outcomes.

The UAE is reported to have adopted a particularly assertive position, with discussions extending to the possibility of a ground operation. Meanwhile, Saudi officials have stressed that ending the conflict at this stage would not yield what they describe as a “good deal,” signaling concerns over any agreement that falls short of their security expectations.

Both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are said to be pushing for concrete guarantees, including the neutralization of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as firm assurances that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and not be used as leverage in future confrontations.

In contrast, countries such as Oman and Qatar are advocating for diplomacy, emphasizing dialogue and de-escalation as the preferred path forward.