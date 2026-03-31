Qatar sounds alarm over attacks on energy and nuclear sites

31 March 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Qatar has issued a strong call for restraint in the ongoing regional conflict, urging all parties to avoid targeting energy and nuclear infrastructure, warning that such actions could trigger severe and far-reaching consequences.

Speaking on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, a Qatari spokesperson emphasised that attacks on critical infrastructure would not only escalate the conflict but also risk destabilising global energy markets and regional security, AzerNEWS reports, citing Aljazeera.

The spokesperson confirmed that Qatar has already taken diplomatic measures in response to recent developments, including the expulsion of several Iranian diplomats. The move underscores growing strain in relations between Doha and Tehran amid the intensifying crisis.

“We see attacks on Qatar as having a catastrophic effect on the relationship between the two countries,” the spokesperson said, signalling that bilateral ties have entered a period of heightened tension.

Despite the deterioration in relations, Qatar indicated it remains open to dialogue. “We will find a way to work together,” the spokesperson noted, while criticising efforts to draw the country into the broader conflict. “The choice to drag us into the war has caused tension.”

Reiterating its longstanding position, Doha stressed its opposition to any form of escalation, warning that continued hostilities would only deepen losses across all sides. “Any further escalation will mean more losses for all parties,” the spokesperson added.

Qatar’s remarks come at a time of growing concern over the potential expansion of the conflict, particularly as fears mount over the vulnerability of strategic energy assets and sensitive nuclear facilities in the region.