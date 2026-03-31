Key figure in Iran’s missile program killed alongside family

31 March 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A prominent figure linked to Iran’s missile development efforts, Jamshid Eshaqi, has reportedly been killed along with members of his family, according to emerging reports from regional sources, AzerNEWS reports.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, and authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive official account. However, initial information suggests that Eshaqi played a significant role in advancing Iran’s rocket and missile technologies, making his death a potentially consequential development for the country’s defense sector.

The circumstances of the killings are still unclear, with conflicting reports pointing to a possible targeted attack.