Azerbaijan to grant presidential pensions to family members of mine action victims - decree

31 March 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

The families of deminers who were killed or died from injuries sustained during demining operations will be granted a pension by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, a pension from the President of Azerbaijan has been established for the family members of deminers who died or lost their lives due to injuries sustained during mine clearance activities caused by the detonation of explosives, and the monthly amount of this pension has been set at 700 manat ($411).

The pension will be paid to the following family members of the deminer who died or lost their life in an accident caused by the detonation of explosives during mine clearance activities (the pension amount will be divided equally according to the number of beneficiaries):

- the widow (to her late husband), parents;

- children under the age of 18 (or until the completion of vocational, secondary, or higher education, but no later than the age of 23), or children over the age of 18 with disabilities, or siblings raised in orphanages;

- The grandparents (if there are no other close relatives);

- The pension is paid by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population from the state budget, as allocated for the ministry.

The pension will also apply to the family members of deminers who died or lost their lives due to the detonation of explosives during mine clearance activities before the decree came into effect, and will be paid from the date this decree becomes effective.