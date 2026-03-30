Russian oil tanker reaches Cuba as U.S. signals easing of blockade

30 March 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Russian oil tanker has entered waters off Cuba, marking the first such delivery since January and offering potential relief to the island’s worsening energy crisis.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing Russia’s Interfax news agency, the tanker Anatoly Kolodkin is carrying approximately 100,000 tonnes of crude oil, described as a “humanitarian shipment.”

The shipment comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had “no problem” with countries, including Russia, supplying oil to Cuba, signaling a possible softening of the de facto oil blockade imposed earlier this year.

The blockade had significantly restricted fuel supplies to Cuba, exacerbating existing shortages and triggering a series of nationwide blackouts. The country’s energy crisis has intensified in recent months following disruptions to traditional supply routes.

International organizations have also raised concerns over the humanitarian impact. The World Health Organization previously warned that severe fuel shortages were affecting hospital operations, including emergency and intensive care services.

Analysts view the arrival of the Russian shipment as both a short-term lifeline for Cuba’s strained energy system and a sign of shifting geopolitical dynamics, as Washington appears to recalibrate its approach amid mounting humanitarian pressures.