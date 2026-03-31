Türkiye’s Defense Ministry commemorates March 31 Genocide Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan
Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense has shared a message on its official X account marking March 31, the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, AzerNEWS reports.
In the statement, the ministry emphasized that the tragic events remain a dark chapter in history:
“On these sorrowful days, remembered as a black stain in history, thousands of innocent Azerbaijani Turks were brutally killed by Armenian armed groups. We have not forgotten, will not forget, and will never allow this genocide against our brotherhood to be forgotten. We commemorate our martyrs with mercy, gratitude, and respect.”
The message reflects Türkiye’s continued solidarity with Azerbaijan in commemorating the victims of the events of March 31.
Azerbaycan Türklerinin Soykırım Günü— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 31, 2026
🗓️ 31 Mart 1918
Tarihe kara bir leke olarak geçen bu acı dolu günlerde; Ermeni çeteler tarafından binlerce masum Azerbaycan Türkü acımasızca katledildi.
Kardeşlerimize yönelik soykırımı unutmadık, unutmayacağız, unutturmayacağız!… pic.twitter.com/jVcAxpTDDg
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