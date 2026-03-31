Carpet Museum to open solo exhibition of multidisciplinary artist

31 March 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On April 15, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will unveil the solo exhibition "In the After-Image" by multidisciplinary artist Medina, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition will feature works in oil and acrylic painting, mosaic, stained glass, digital media, and carpet technique. These works reflect the artist's visual language and creative method.

It reveals the unity of sensitivity and inner strength in Medina's artistic practice, as well as the transformative potential of the struggle for survival that leads to personal renewal.

Within the framework of the project, the same image appears in different forms, transitioning from painting into the digital realm, and later acquiring new meaning through material carriers such as stained glass, mosaic, or carpet. In this way, the image does not remain confined within a fixed framework; instead, it transforms and continues its existence across diverse materials.

The internal rhythm of the exhibition is shaped by recurring motifs – the change of seasons, floral compositions, female and male portraits, urban landscapes of Baku, and abstract forms presented through a variety of materials and techniques to create a visual, emotional, and immersive environment.

Here, a sound installation specially created for the exhibition is presented, based on recordings of the carpet-making process. The composition is structured around the working rhythm of master weavers, drawing the viewer into a living point of contact with tradition.

The exhibition is further complemented by two fragrances created for the project by the Nose perfume brand. As a result, the exhibition is experienced not only visually, but also through the senses of hearing and smell.

Five new carpets, woven in the Museum's Traditional Technology Department based on the artist's sketches, form an essential part of the display. These works demonstrate the expressive potential of contemporary imagery in textile form, creating a meaningful dialogue between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary art.

Within the framework of the exhibition, four manifestations of the work Flowers for Mothers – a painting, a carpet, a stained-glass piece, and a digital interpretation are added to the museum's permanent collection. This fact underscores the institutional and cultural significance of the project.

Organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum with support from the global domain "ART", the exhibition fosters a dialogue between traditional textile heritage and interdisciplinary contemporary art.

The exhibition will run until May 15, 2026.