Azerbaijan Chess Federation launches new project

31 March 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation has launched a new project, AzerNEWS reports.

The members of the national team, as well as well-known chess players, will participate in "Master Lessons" on the federation's website.

During the "Master Lesson", chess players will analyze various games and talk about the most difficult games in their careers.

The next edition of "Master Lesson" featured a guest, national team member and under-20 world champion Govhar Beydullayeva.

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship will conclude on February 22. All games begin daily at 15:00.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.