Zelensky signals openness to ceasefire if Russia halts energy strikes

31 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday that Kyiv is prepared to explore multiple ceasefire options, provided Russia stops targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“If Russia is ready not to strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, we will not retaliate to theirs,” Zelensky wrote on X, emphasizing that Ukraine is “responding.”

As reported by AzerNEWS, he added that Kyiv remains open to a full ceasefire, an energy ceasefire, or a food security ceasefire, and urged Moscow to propose a concrete timeframe.

Zelensky also addressed rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the issue is “being handled by the United States” while Ukraine stands ready to support its partners. He highlighted that Kyiv has shared its expertise in securing maritime routes and protecting critical infrastructure.