Zelensky signals openness to ceasefire if Russia halts energy strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday that Kyiv is prepared to explore multiple ceasefire options, provided Russia stops targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“If Russia is ready not to strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, we will not retaliate to theirs,” Zelensky wrote on X, emphasizing that Ukraine is “responding.”
As reported by AzerNEWS, he added that Kyiv remains open to a full ceasefire, an energy ceasefire, or a food security ceasefire, and urged Moscow to propose a concrete timeframe.
Zelensky also addressed rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the issue is “being handled by the United States” while Ukraine stands ready to support its partners. He highlighted that Kyiv has shared its expertise in securing maritime routes and protecting critical infrastructure.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!