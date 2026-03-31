Spain shuts airspace to US military flights linked to Iran war

31 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Spain has closed its airspace to US aircraft involved in operations against Iran, Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed, AzerNEWS reports.

“We will not authorise the use of Morón and Rota [military bases] for any acts related to the war in Iran,” Robles said, stressing that Madrid had made its position clear to Washington from the outset.

Foreign Affairs Minister José Manuel Albares explained that the move aims to avoid “anything that could encourage an escalation in this war.”

The US has yet to respond, though President Donald Trump previously threatened a full trade embargo on Spain over its opposition to the Iran conflict.

Since the war began in late February, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been one of the most outspoken critics of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, calling them “reckless” and “illegal.” Earlier this month, he confirmed Spain had denied US access to the jointly operated bases at Rota and Morón in Andalusia.

Last week, Sánchez announced that Spain had rejected “every single” flight plan related to the Iran operation, including refuelling missions. “We are a sovereign country that does not wish to take part in illegal wars,” he declared.