Police detain five suspects in foiled bomb plot in central Paris

30 March 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with an attempted bomb attack near a Bank of America office in Paris, AzerNEWS reports, citing Le Parisien.

Authorities confirmed that two additional suspects were detained on the latest day as part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

The incident took place early Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. on La Boétie Street, in front of the Bank of America building. Police apprehended the individual who allegedly planted the explosive device at the scene, while an accomplice managed to flee.

The subsequent arrests suggest a rapid expansion of the investigation, as law enforcement continues efforts to identify and detain all individuals linked to the attempted attack.

While no casualties were reported, the case underscores ongoing security concerns in major European cities and highlights the swift response of French authorities in preventing a potentially serious incident.