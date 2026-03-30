Mistral secures major funding for data center expansion

30 March 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

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French artificial intelligence company Mistral announced on Monday that it has secured $830 million in debt financing to build a state-of-the-art data center near Paris. The facility, which will operate using 13,800 Nvidia GB300 chips, is expected to become fully operational in the second quarter of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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