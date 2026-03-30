Bavaria establishes Germany’s first civil protection office

30 March 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Bavaria is set to create an independent regional civil protection agency, becoming the first state in Germany to establish such an institution, AzerNEWS reports.

The agency, scheduled to launch in mid-April, will focus on protecting the population from the consequences of potential armed conflicts in Europe, while also strengthening resilience against major disasters and crises. Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann emphasized that the move is aimed at reinforcing the state’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies.

The new organization will operate in two main areas. The first is developing more flexible and rapid-response mechanisms for large-scale emergencies, such as the severe flooding that hit the region in the spring of 2024. The second involves creating new institutional structures in civil protection to improve coordination and preparedness.

In emergency scenarios, the agency plans to mobilize up to 450,000 personnel, including firefighters, police officers, Red Cross volunteers, and members of other civil aid organizations. Officials also highlighted the potential use of advanced technologies, such as drones for disaster monitoring and AI-driven emergency logistics, to enhance response efficiency.

Herrmann described the initiative as “a historic step for Bavaria, ensuring that our communities are better prepared for both natural and man-made crises,” signaling a trend toward regionalized, high-capacity civil defense in Europe.