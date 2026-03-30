Türkiye confirms interception of missile fired from Iran

30 March 2026 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A ballistic missile launched from Iran and detected entering the airspace of Türkiye has been successfully neutralized, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the ministry reported that the missile was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The ballistic missile launched from Iran and identified as entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean. All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threats directed at our country’s territory and airspace, and developments in the region are being closely monitored with national security as the top priority,” the statement said.

The incident highlights ongoing security tensions in the region and underscores Türkiye’s integration within NATO’s collective defense architecture, particularly in the area of missile defense.