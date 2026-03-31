Iranian parliament advances bill on Hormuz transit charges

31 March 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran’s parliament has approved a draft law introducing transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for global energy supplies, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Fars News Agency.

Mojtaba Zarei, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission, provided details on the initiative.

Zarei stated that the bill regulating the management of the Strait of Hormuz has been endorsed by the relevant parliamentary committee. The draft legislation includes several key provisions:

The introduction of transit fees denominated in Iran’s national currency, the rial, along with related financial regulations.

A ban on transit for vessels linked to the United States and Israel.

Restrictions on passage for countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Enforcement of Iran’s sovereign rights and the authority of its armed forces in the area.

Measures to ensure maritime security in the strait and across broader sea transport routes.

Environmental protection provisions.

Strengthening legal cooperation with Oman.

For the bill to enter into force, it must be approved by the relevant parliamentary committee, passed by parliament, reviewed by the Guardian Council, and ultimately signed by the president.