Film 'Nargin' to be screened at Nizami Cinema Center
A feature-length documentary "Nargin" will be screened at Nizami Cinema Center on March 31, AzerNEWS reports.
The film tells the story of Turkish soldiers imprisoned on Nargin Island during World War I, highlighting the selfless heroism of Sona Hajiyeva.
Based on real events, the film presents historical moments and personal stories from a dramatic perspective, offering audiences a vivid glimpse into the past.
The screenplay, based on real events, portrays historical incidents and personal stories through a dramatic lens.
Directed by Elmaddin Aliyev and Khayyam Abdullazade, the film was produced by Karvan Production with the support of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.
The film screening will begin at 19:00, and admission is free.
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