Iran moves to charge and restrict Hormuz passage in high-stakes escalation

31 March 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran has taken a new step toward tightening control over one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, as a parliamentary commission approved a bill introducing fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports via Iranian media.

Mojtaba Zarii, a member of the National Security Commission of the Iranian parliament, confirmed that the draft law on managing the strait has been approved at the committee level.

Zarii stated that the bill includes financial regulations mandating transit fees to be paid in Iran’s national currency, the rial. It also provides for a ban on passage for the United States and Israel, along with potential restrictions on countries that have joined unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The proposed legislation further emphasizes Iran’s sovereignty over the waterway, outlining an expanded role for its armed forces in enforcement, while also addressing maritime security, environmental considerations, and legal cooperation with Oman.

Before entering into force, the bill must pass a full parliamentary vote, receive approval from the Guardian Council, and be signed by the president.

Separately, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, another member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, stated on March 22 that Iran has already collected around $2 million in transit fees from certain vessels passing through the strait.