Arab states split between war push and diplomacy on Iran

31 March 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

As tensions continue to escalate in the Gulf, Arab nations appear increasingly divided over how the conflict with Iran should proceed, with some backing continued military pressure while others push for a diplomatic resolution, AzerNEWS reports via Associated Press.

According to the report, Donald Trump has received encouragement from key Gulf powers, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to maintain the current course of military operations against Iran. These countries argue that Tehran has not yet been sufficiently weakened and that halting the war prematurely could undermine long-term strategic outcomes.

The UAE is reported to have adopted a particularly assertive position, with discussions extending to the possibility of a ground operation. Meanwhile, Saudi officials have stressed that ending the conflict at this stage would not yield what they describe as a “good deal,” signaling concerns over any agreement that falls short of their security expectations.

Both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are said to be pushing for concrete guarantees, including the neutralization of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as firm assurances that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and not be used as leverage in future confrontations.

In contrast, countries such as Oman and Qatar are advocating for diplomacy, emphasizing dialogue and de-escalation as the preferred path forward.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has reported that an Iranian attack on the giant Al-Salmi oil tanker at Dubai port has caused a fire, warning that this incident could potentially lead to an oil spill.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Al Jazeera that President Donald Trump "always prefers diplomacy," but he cautioned Iran of "real consequences" in response to the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In light of the recent killing of three UN peacekeepers in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, France has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

During a summit in Jeddah, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II condemned the Iranian attacks on regional civilian infrastructure.