Paganini's masterpieces to be performed at Philharmonic Hall [VIDEO]

31 March 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Nadir Events is set to host a grand concert dedicated to the legendary composer Niccolo Paganini at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall on April 8, AzerNEWS reports.

The debut "Paganini Evening" aims to showcase the composer's masterpieces, renowned for their virtuosity, emotional intensity, and technical complexity in a refined, contemporary format.

The event will unite both emerging and established Azerbaijani virtuosos on a single stage, highlighting Paganini's enduring classical legacy.

The program will feature some of Paganini's most remarkable works, performed by Honored Artist Ayyub Aliyev alongside Umida Abasova, Said Mammadov, Zarrin Aliyeva, Kanan Mammadzade, Sariya Nasibova, Sura Rufat, Fidan Musayeva, and vocalist Nigar Jafarova.

Piano accompaniment will be provided by Vurgun Vakilov, Mehriban Suleymanova, Arzu Safarova, and Tofig Shikhiyev.

Tickets are available at the box offices and can also be purchased online via the iTicket website.

Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840) is considered one of the most significant figures in classical music history and is widely recognized as the foremost violin virtuoso of his era.

His most famous compositions include the 24 Caprices for solo violin, which are still widely studied and performed for their technical challenge and musical importance.

In addition to the 24 Caprices, Paganini composed numerous violin concertos, sonatas, and chamber works.

Moreover, Paganini's innovations in technique, such as left-hand pizzicato, double stops, harmonics, and rapid shifts across registers, expanded the expressive possibilities of the violin.