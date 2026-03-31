Azerbaijan climbs in Global Terrorism Index 2026 Rankings

31 March 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The “Global Terrorism Index 2026” (GTI) has released its latest ranking of countries based on the level of terrorist activity and threat.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the report, the countries most affected by terrorism are Pakistan (8.574), Burkina Faso (8.324), and Niger (7.816), which occupy the top three positions.

Elsewhere in the ranking, Syria (7.38) is placed 6th, Israel (6.79) 10th, Afghanistan (6.678) 11th, India (6.428) 13th, Russia (5.593) 17th, Iran (5.477) 18th, the United States (4.521) 28th, Germany (4.447) 29th, France (3.224) 35th, Turkiye (3.212) 36th, China (1.311) 54th, Switzerland (0.749) 67th, the United Arab Emirates (0.749) 68th, Georgia (0.506) 77th, and Armenia (0.483) 81st.

According to last year’s report, Azerbaijan ranked 90th with an index score of 0.233. In the 2026 report, the country improved its position by three places, ranking 93rd with a lower index score of 0.123. On the GTI scale, where rankings extend from 1 to 100, this places Azerbaijan among the safest countries in the world in terms of terrorism.

The GTI rankings are calculated based on multiple indicators, including the number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, severity of attacks, hostage situations, counterterrorism efforts, and the effectiveness of terrorism-related investigations.

Published periodically by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the Global Terrorism Index is widely used as a reference by international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Bank, as well as academic institutions. The report also serves as a key resource for assessing investment risks within broader economic infrastructures.

Despite being located in a complex and sensitive geopolitical region where threats of terrorism, driven by religious, political, and ethnic factors, remain significant, Azerbaijan has achieved a high level of internal security in recent years. This progress is attributed to effective domestic and foreign policies, as well as the strong performance of national security agencies in combating terrorism.

As emphasized by the President of Azerbaijan, issues of security and stability must remain the top priority for any country, as all other efforts are ultimately dependent on them.