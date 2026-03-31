President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Patent Law

31 March 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved amendments to the law “On Patents,” AzerNEWS reports.

The updated legislation envisages simplification of procedures for filing and registering applications for inventions, utility models, and industrial designs, as well as their examination. The duration of the examination process, which currently stands at 12 months, is expected to be significantly reduced.

The amendments also allow foreign applicants to carry out certain patent-related procedures directly through Azerbaijan’s national patent office, streamlining access to the system.

In addition, the document establishes a legal framework to ensure fair remuneration for authors who create inventions, utility models, or industrial designs under employer assignments. Under the new rules, inventors will be entitled to at least 50% of the remaining income generated from a patent after deducting the employer’s expenses related to obtaining and maintaining it.

The amendments are designed to align Azerbaijan’s industrial property legislation, covering inventions, utility models, industrial designs, trademarks, and geographical indications, with the requirements of the World Trade Organization.

The law is expected to stimulate a marked rise in invention and patent activity across the country, while significantly streamlining application procedures and shortening examination timelines.

It will also substantially increase the royalties paid to inventors, improving their financial well-being and creating stronger incentives for innovation, particularly for inventions with practical industrial applications.

In parallel, Azerbaijan’s standing in international rankings, including the Global Innovation Index, is projected to improve, as the reforms further strengthen and modernize the country’s intellectual property framework.