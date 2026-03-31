AFEZ attracts new green energy investments

31 March 2026 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Chinese company has been offered land in Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) for the construction of a solar power plant, as the country steps up efforts to expand renewable energy capacity and industrial output, AzerNEWS reports, citing Trend.

Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authorized Body, said that Sunsync, the first Chinese company officially registered in the zone, will initially establish a 23-hectare solar panel manufacturing facility.

The plant will bring advanced technologies and innovative capabilities to Azerbaijan, with most of its output intended for export due to its large production capacity.

“From the outset, the goal is not only to serve the domestic market but to access global markets,” Alasgarov said.

The AFEZ administration is also encouraging investors operating in the zone to use locally produced solar panels for rooftop installations on new facilities. In addition, Sunsync is expected to participate in tenders across Azerbaijan for the supply of solar panels.

Alasgarov noted that once production begins, companies building solar power plants will benefit from easier and more cost-effective access to panels manufactured within the zone.

Authorities have also indicated their readiness to allocate land to Sunsync for the construction of a solar power plant within AFEZ. This would enable the company to generate green energy using its own panels and supply electricity to businesses operating in the zone.

In parallel, AFEZ is working on another major initiative focused on wind energy. Negotiations are underway with several companies to establish a facility for the production of wind turbine components, including blades and other essential equipment.

Local manufacturing of such components is expected to reduce construction costs for wind farms and eliminate logistical challenges associated with transporting large-scale equipment.

Meanwhile, infrastructure development in the zone is progressing steadily. Construction work has already begun in the area designated for heavy industry, where land preparation has been completed across 364 hectares. Additional infrastructure projects are planned for later this year.

Within the heavy industry zone, development work is being carried out by the Authorized Body. Outside the area, the state energy company Azerenerji is expected to begin construction of a major substation in the near future, alongside other infrastructure projects led by government agencies.

Alasgarov emphasized that investor interest is already growing, with applications submitted for operations in the heavy industry zone. Major industrial projects in AFEZ are expected to be announced in the near future.