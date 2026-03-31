National Library presents exhibition dedicated to March 31 [PHOTOS]

31 March 2026 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has introduced a virtual exhibition titled "March 31 – A Genocide That Cannot Be Erased from Our Historical Memory," along with an electronic database called "March 31 – Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis", AzerNEWS reports.

In addition, it has organized a large traditional book exhibition under the same title for its users.

The virtual exhibition showcases official documents on the tragic events of the March 31 genocide against Azerbaijanis, along with photographs illustrating atrocities committed by Armenian-Dashnak armed groups. It also highlights the mass killing of tens of thousands of peaceful Azerbaijani civilians in the cities of Baku and Shamakhi, as well as in villages across the Shamakhi, Goychay, and Javad districts.

The exhibition also features articles published in periodicals about this horrific tragedy, alongside literature in Azerbaijani and other languages.

The electronic database offers systematically organized full-text resources accessible online through sections such as "An Unforgettable Tragedy," "Official Documents," "Opinions on the Genocide," "Course of Events," "Political and Legal Assessment," "The Bloody History of Mass Repressions," "Books," "Articles," "Filmography," and "The Genocide in Memory".

The traditional book exhibition will run for one week.