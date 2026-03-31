At least 2 injured as drone debris falls on Saudi city

31 March 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

At least two people were lightly injured and six homes damaged in Al-Kharj, located in Saudi Arabia’s central region, after debris from a drone destroyed by the country’s air defense systems fell to the ground.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to a statement from Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense, the incident occurred when remnants of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck residential areas.

The country’s defenses intercepted eight ballistic missiles launched from Iran throughout the day, three of which were headed toward the capital, Riyadh.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defense reported that ten UAVs violating Saudi airspace were detected and destroyed in recent hours.

Saudi authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure civilian safety in affected areas.