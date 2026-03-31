Entrepreneurs invited to develop businesses in liberated territories with state support

31 March 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Entrepreneurs can now access a range of support and services for starting and growing businesses in Azerbaijan’s recently liberated territories through the service network of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), operating under the Ministry of Economy.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the SMBDA service network provides aspiring and existing business owners with the following assistance: Information on economic potential and investment opportunities in the region; Guidance on state support programs, tax incentives, and exemptions for entrepreneurs; Professional consultation for starting and expanding a business; Support in establishing and coordinating contacts with relevant government bodies; Protection of entrepreneurs’ legal rights and access to other business-related services.

The SMBDA’s regional service infrastructure covers the following cities and districts:

Lachin – Service center at the Administrative Building of Restoration, Construction, and Management Services (Heydar Aliyev Street, Entrance 172);

Zangilan, Agaly Village – State Services Center;

Kalbajar – Service center at the administrative building of the DOST Center;

Fuzuli – Service window at the Fuzuli branch of the Karabakh Regional DOST Center;

Shusha – “Shusha KOB House” at the State Services Center.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to leverage the economic potential of these liberated territories and actively benefit from state support mechanisms for business establishment and growth.