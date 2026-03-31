Israel's Katz: Homes in Lebanese villages near border to be demolished

31 March 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Tuesday that all homes in the Lebanese villages near the border with Israel will be demolished as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) plans to establish a buffer zone and control the area up to the Litani River, "including the remaining Litani bridges", AzerNEWS reports.

"Determined to separate Lebanon from the Iranian arena - and to change the situation in Lebanon once and for all with an IDF security presence in the necessary locations," Katz said.

The minister reiterated that more than 600,000 displaced residents of southern Lebanon would be banned from returning south of the Litani, and that the safety of northern Israel residents is ensured.

Fars News Agency reports that US-Israeli attacks on Isfahan province in Iran targeted several military sites. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze on Kuwait's Al-Salmi oil tanker at Dubai port following an attack on the fully loaded ship.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview with Al Jazeera that President Donald Trump "always prefers diplomacy," but he also warned Iran of "real consequences" due to the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a summit in Jeddah, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Jordan's King Abdullah II condemned Iranian attacks on regional civilian infrastructure.