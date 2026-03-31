Azerbaijan boosts tea output as sector builds on growth in recent years

31 March 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

In January–February of this year, Azerbaijan produced 1,634.6 tons of tea, marking a 6.1% increase compared to the same period of 2025, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, finished product reserves stood at 73 tons as of March 1, reflecting a sharp year-on-year increase of 39.6%.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also produced food products worth 937.7 million manats, up 11.4% from the previous year.

The latest figures come amid a broader upward trend in the country’s tea sector. In 2024, Azerbaijan produced over 11,500 tons of tea between January and November, continuing a steady expansion of output. Earlier data also shows that production reached around 10,379 tons in the first ten months of 2024, up compared to the same period of 2023.

In 2023, annual tea production stood at approximately 11,600 tons, indicating sustained recovery in the sector following years of decline.