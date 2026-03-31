Kadyrov-linked Chechen forces signal readiness to back Iran in potential escalation

31 March 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Military units loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov have reportedly declared their readiness to deploy to Iran in the event of a ground operation by the United States and Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Press TV, the units expressed willingness to support the Iranian Armed Forces if the conflict escalates into a direct land confrontation.

The report notes that the Chechen formations characterize the ongoing US–Israel–Iran tensions as a “religious war” and a “fight against aggression aimed at destabilizing the Islamic world.”

The potential involvement has also been framed in ideological terms, with references to “jihad” described as a struggle between good and evil in defense of Iran’s sovereignty.

Press TV further reported that Chechen forces are prepared to be deployed to Iranian territory and take part in combat operations should US ground forces initiate an attack.

While no official confirmation has been issued by Moscow, the development underscores the risk of broader regional and external involvement if the conflict intensifies further.