JIVA releases new version of song 'Just Go' [VIDEO]

31 March 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new version of Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2026 entry has been officially presented on the Eurovision Song Contest's YouTube channel, AzerNEWS reports.

The song, titled "Just Go," is performed by Azerbaijani singer JIVA (Jamila Hashimova) and explores themes of love, heartbreak, and inner strength.

It tells the story of someone rediscovering themselves and turning a new page in life after experiencing disappointment in a relationship. JIVA's powerful vocals and emotional performance play a central role in conveying the message of resilience and personal renewal.

Composed by Fuad Javadov with lyrics by Fuad Javadov and Nurlana Jafarova, this newly released version offers a fresh, energetic take on the track. However, it has been confirmed that the original version of "Just Go" will be the one performed live on the Eurovision stage in Vienna.

JIVA is set to compete in the first half of the second semi-final of Eurovision 2026, scheduled for May 14.

JIVA, whose real name is Jamila Hashimova, is an Azerbaijani singer known for her strong vocal abilities and sincere stage performances. Her artistic journey began in 2003 when she finished second at the Baku Autumn competition. In 2007, she participated in the Show Time project.

Throughout her career, she has taken part in a number of musical projects. She performed with the renowned RAST ensemble led by Rashad Hashimov and appeared on stage at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival. Later, as the lead vocalist of Hazz Band, she blended jazz elements with contemporary pop music.

Since 2017, JIVA has continued her career as a solo artist, releasing songs in pop, dance, and R&B genres in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. In 2025, she achieved another major milestone by winning The Voice of Azerbaijan as part of the team of Roya Aykhan.

The singer is not new to the Eurovision stage. Back in 2011, JIVA reached the top three in Azerbaijan's Eurovision national selection, marking an early connection with the contest that would eventually lead her to represent the country internationally.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place in Vienna, Austria. The first semi-final is scheduled for May 12, the second semi-final for May 14, and the grand final for May 16, 2026.

In total, around 35 participating countries are expected to compete in this юбилейное edition of Eurovision, with artists divided between the two semi-finals.

The shows will be hosted by Austrian presenters Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, guiding viewers through one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Azerbaijan achieved an impressive streak at the Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in the Top 5 for five consecutive years: 3rd place in 2009, 5th in 2010, victory in 2011, followed by 4th place in 2012 and 2nd in 2013.

On February 4, 2025, İctimai Television (ITV) officially announced that Mamagama had been internally selected to represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, performing the song "Run with U".

The group took part in the first semi-final on May 13, 2025, but unfortunately did not advance to the grand final.