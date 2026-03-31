Azerbaijani literature section opens in Budapest [PHOTOS]

31 March 2026 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new Azerbaijani literature section has been inaugurated at the Szechenyi National Library in Budapest, Hungary, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by David Rozsa, Director of the Hungarian National Library, as well as officials from both Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Speakers highlighted that the new section will make a significant contribution to the development of cultural cooperation and literary ties between the two countries, while also promoting mutual understanding among their peoples. It was underlined that libraries serve not only as effective tools of cultural diplomacy but also as platforms that connect diverse nations.

The Szechenyi National Library now offers readers more than 150 Azerbaijani publications.

Plans are also underway to open a Hungarian literature section in Baku in 2024, reflecting the ongoing and reciprocal nature of this cultural collaboration.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to explore the newly established section and review the range of Azerbaijani literary works on display.

The National Széchényi Library is Hungary's national library and one of the country's most important cultural institutions. It was founded in 1802 by Ferenc Széchényi, who donated his extensive private collection to the nation with the aim of preserving Hungarian written heritage.

Located in the historic Buda Castle, the library houses more than 8 million items. Its collections include books, manuscripts, maps, photographs, newspapers, and audiovisual materials. Among its most valuable holdings are rare medieval codices, early Hungarian prints, and the famous Corvina collection, which dates back to the Renaissance library of King Matthias Corvinus.

The library plays a central role in collecting, preserving, and providing access to documents related to Hungary's history, language, and culture.

It also serves as a major research center, supporting scholars from Hungary and around the world. In addition, the National Széchényi Library is actively involved in digitization, managing one of Central Europe's largest digital archiving initiatives to make its collections accessible online.