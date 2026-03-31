Preparations begin for Kharibulbul Music Festival

31 March 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 14–15, the IX International Kharibulbul Music Festival will be held in Shusha, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

This year’s festival will once again be memorable for its engaging program and performances by talented artists from various countries around the world.

One of the main goals of the festival is to contribute to the development of cultural dialogue and to encourage creative exchange among musicians. For this reason, alongside Azerbaijani performers and musical groups, artists from the United States, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Japan, and other countries have been invited to participate.

The festival will begin on May 14 with a concert at Jidir Duzu. Over the course of two days, the event will cover several venues across Shusha.

Named after the symbolic flower of Shusha, the Kharibulbul Music Festival has been held since 1989. That year, in May, it was launched in the village of Abdal Gulabli in the Aghdam region in honor of the 100th anniversary of the famous mugham singer, educator, and People’s Artist Seyid Shushinski. It continued in Shusha and concluded with a final concert in Aghdam. From 1990 onward, the festival gained international status.

During the Karabakh conflict, the main concerts were held in Aghdam, with some also taking place in Barda and Aghjabadi.

After the historic victory in the Patriotic War and the liberation of the occupied territories, the festival returned to Shusha. Some of its concerts have also been held in the city of Lachin.

This celebration of friendship and music, bringing together numerous musicians from many countries around the world, contributes not only to preserving the rich traditions of our cultural heritage but also to strengthening intercultural dialogue.