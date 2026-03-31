Putin and Pashinyan to meet in Moscow as regional agenda takes center stage

31 March 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on April 1, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin press service and cited by Russian media, the meeting will focus on a broad range of bilateral and regional issues.

“The talks are planned to discuss the current state and prospects of strategic partnership and alliance relations between Russia and Armenia, integration cooperation in the Eurasian space, as well as topical issues of the regional agenda, in particular the development of economic and transport-logistics relations in the South Caucasus,” the statement said.