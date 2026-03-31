Israel said to have cut all defense deals with France

31 March 2026 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israeli Defense Ministry decided to annul all of its defense agreements with France, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the Israeli Defense Ministry issued the order as France has been acting "hostile" toward Israel ever since the events that took place in October 2023.

Last year, France shut some of Israel's stands at a Paris airshow. At the time, Israeli officials condemned the decision, calling it "bluntly antisemitic." France has also called for an arms embargo on Israel in the past.

It was unclear exactly how the decision would impact the countries, given that France has been boycotting Israeli weapons since mid-way through the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza, and given that a source clarified that existing contracts would be honored and private companies could still make deals.

In addition, France has pressured Israel to reduce its attacks on Hezbollah during the 2023-2024 conflict, while full hostilities were reduced but not gone in 2024, and during the current conflict.

Despite the disagreements, France helped defend Israel from Iranian missiles and drones in 2024, and the countries are still cooperating in various intelligence and other capacities.

For example, France helped snap back global nuclear sanctions on Iran in the summer of 2025.