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Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Trade between Azerbaijan and EU falls sharply in first two months of 2026

31 March 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Trade between Azerbaijan and EU falls sharply in first two months of 2026
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the European Union totaled $2.8 billion in January-February 2026, marking a 30.6% decline compared to the same period last year. As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan’s exports to EU countries dropped by 31.7% to $2.43 billion, while imports from the EU decreased by...

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