Belgian Deputy PM makes phone call to Azerbaijan's FM

31 March 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS

On March 31, Maxime Prévot, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation, made a telephone call to Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the current security situation in the Middle East, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as prospects for cooperation within the European Union.

The ministers expressed their deep concern over the current military escalation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The Belgian Minister also expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan regarding the drone attack launched toward Nakhchivan from Iranian territory. Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the evacuation of Belgian citizens from Iran.

The ministers also exchanged views on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Bayramov informed Prévot of the measures taken to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The parties emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and existing mechanisms – such as political consultations, reciprocal visits, and high-level contacts – for the further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium on issues of mutual interest.