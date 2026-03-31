Eurovision expands to Asia with first-ever regional contest set for Bangkok finale

31 March 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The globally renowned Eurovision Song Contest is set to make history with the launch of its first-ever Asian edition, marking a major expansion beyond its traditional European roots, AzerNEWS reports.

Organizers have confirmed that broadcasters from 10 Asian countries, including South Korea, Thailand, and Philippines, will participate in the inaugural contest, with more nations expected to join in the coming months.

Each country will host its own national selection process before competing in the grand final, scheduled to take place in Bangkok on November 14 in a live televised event.

First launched in 1956, Eurovision has grown into the world’s longest-running international music competition. As the contest approaches its 70th anniversary in 2026, organizers say expanding into Asia is a natural next step. Martin Green of the European Broadcasting Union described the move as “especially meaningful,” highlighting Asia’s rich cultural diversity and musical talent.

The announcement has already sparked excitement online, with fans across the region rallying behind their countries. Some have even speculated on potential winners, while others questioned the absence of major markets like China and Japan from the initial lineup.

This is not Eurovision’s first attempt to expand globally. In 2022, organizers launched the American Song Contest, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. However, the show struggled with low viewership and was not renewed.

Organizers are betting on stronger success in Asia, a region experiencing rapid growth in its music industry. Fueled by rising incomes, social media influence, and youth-driven trends, Asian pop culture has gained global traction, led by phenomena like K-pop, alongside Thailand’s emerging “T-Wind” scene and the enduring popularity of Bollywood, despite India not yet confirming participation.

The initial list of participating countries includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, setting the stage for what could become a major new global music event.