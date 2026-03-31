Kazakhstan launch self-driving car project in Q2 2026

31 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is set to launch an experimental self-driving car project in collaboration with international technology companies, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by Jaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. He emphasized that the country is placing special focus on the development of unmanned technologies.

“In Kazakhstan, we plan to launch an experimental self-driving car project with participation from international technology companies. The project is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026,” Madiyev said.

He added that the necessary infrastructure for these technological solutions is already being established. As part of a private initiative, a pilot project is underway to introduce delivery drones, which will test new models of urban mobility and logistics.

Interestingly, experts note that Kazakhstan’s push into autonomous vehicles and drone technology could position the country as a regional hub for smart city innovations, attracting investment and accelerating the adoption of AI-driven transport solutions.