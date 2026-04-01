Prime Minister of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

1 April 2026 06:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that, the guest was received at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov, and other officials.

Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, arrived in Azerbaijan on 1 April.

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