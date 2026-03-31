Nokia wins UK 5G contract with Virgin Media O2

31 March 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nokia Corporation announced on Tuesday that it has been selected by Virgin Media O2 for a major new multi-year 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) deployment across the UK. The agreement will accelerate Virgin’s Mobile Transformation Plan using Nokia’s latest AirScale portfolio, including Massive MIMO radios and energy-efficient baseband platforms, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The upgrade is expected to bring substantial improvements in network capacity, coverage, and customer speeds, enhancing the overall 5G experience for users across the country.

“We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with Virgin Media O2 through this significant 5G RAN deal. Our AirScale portfolio is built to provide the performance, efficiency, and flexibility required for the UK’s next-generation connectivity needs,” said Mark Atkinson, Nokia’s Head of RAN.

Interestingly, analysts suggest that this upgrade could position Virgin Media O2 as one of the leading 5G providers in Europe, potentially enabling advanced services such as ultra-low-latency applications, immersive AR/VR experiences, and smarter IoT networks across urban and rural areas.