Thailand bans alcohol sales to drunk customers

31 March 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Thailand has officially introduced rules allowing sellers of alcoholic beverages to assess customers for intoxication and refuse service to those deemed drunk, AzerNEWS reports.

While selling alcohol to visibly intoxicated people has long been prohibited in Thailand, the new regulations provide clear criteria for determining intoxication. Three simple tests have been approved for use by shop and bar employees.

Customers may be asked to touch the tip of their nose with their eyes closed, walk a few meters in a straight line with a “circle” turn, or stand on one leg for 30 seconds, raising the other at least 15 centimeters off the ground. Failing any of these tests can result in a denial of alcohol service.

Other signs of intoxication include the smell of alcohol, slurred speech, unsteady gait, red eyes, sudden mood swings, aggressiveness, and reduced concentration. Establishments that violate these rules can face heavy fines.

Interestingly, experts note that these measures could make Thailand one of the few countries with a standardized, behavioral approach to preventing alcohol-related incidents. Some bars and shops may even use these tests as a lighthearted way to promote responsible drinking while keeping patrons safe.