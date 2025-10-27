WHO warns of rapid increase in antibiotic-resistant infections

27 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Antibiotic-resistant infections are rapidly increasing in hospitals worldwide. According to a new global report from the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly one in every six bacterial infections confirmed by laboratories in 2023 was resistant to standard treatments.

Azernews, citing the WHO report, states that experts have described the research findings as "extremely alarming," warning that if this trend continues, deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections could increase by 70 percent by 2050.

The report reveals that more than 40 percent of antibiotics used between 2018 and 2023 have lost their effectiveness against the most common infections, including blood, intestinal, urinary tract, and sexually transmitted infections.

The WHO collected data on 23 million bacterial infections from 104 countries. The analysis showed that the most severe situation is in low- and middle-income countries, where there is a shortage of diagnostic tools, antibiotics, and infection control resources in healthcare systems.

“These findings are deeply concerning. As resistance to antibiotics continues to rise, we are increasingly facing a situation where effective treatment options are simply not available. This is particularly dangerous in countries where infection prevention and control are weak, and access to reliable diagnostics and medications is limited,” said Dr. Ivan Kutin, Director of the WHO's Antimicrobial Resistance Department.

According to WHO estimates, one in three bacterial infections in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean are already antibiotic-resistant, while in African countries, about one in five infections are resistant. However, the actual numbers may be higher, as data from many countries is primarily collected from large specialized hospitals where the most severe cases are concentrated.